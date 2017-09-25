Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers

25.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers.

The DPRK has declared a "full right" to shoot down US bombers after Donald Trump stated the United States would be able to "totally destroy North Korea." Kim Jong-un said in response that the DPRK took the words from the American president as a declaration of war.

North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York: "The whole world should clearly remember it was the US who first declared war on our country." "Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country," Ri said.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on September 23, Ri Yong Ho stated that the rhetoric from the United States was making a missile attack on the United States increasingly inevitable" "No one, but Trump himself, is involved in this suicidal mission," the minister noted, stressing that Trump would bear full responsibility for the death of innocent people should the attack happen.

North Korea is for Donald Trump!
 

