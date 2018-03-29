World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia to declare Ukraine a pirate state

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

Russia demands Ukraine should immediately return the Nord fishing vessel to its rightful owner official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told reporters.

Zakharova said that the arrest of the Russian ship came as another provocative move that the Ukrainian authorities took against Russian citizens. Ukrainian border guards acted like Somali pirates in relation to the Russian crew of the ship.

"The crew of the ship had all necessary documents for fishing in the Sea of Azov, and were working in strict accordance with fishing rules," Zakharova said.

On March 26, a ship of Ukrainian border guards detained the Russian fishing vessel in the Sea of Azov. There are ten crew members on board the Russian fishing vessel.

