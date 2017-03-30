Iran says US to get away from Persian Gulf

AP Photo

The Iranian Minister of Defence Hossein Dehghan has advised the US to leave the Persian Gulf and not to bother other countries of the region.

'What is the business of US troops in the Persian Gulf? It is better they leave the region and not cause trouble for the countries of the region,' the Minister said.

'Is it logically acceptable to let mindless armed robbers enter your place and lay red carpet for them? It is one example of the modern negligence,' he noted.

As Pravda.Ru reported, after Donald Trump's coming into power, relations between Iran and the US have kept escalating. Trump used to claim that he would not be that kind to this country as his predecessor Barack Obama was.

