Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

Iran says US to get away from Persian Gulf

30.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Iran says US to get away from Persian Gulf. Iran
AP Photo

The Iranian Minister of Defence Hossein Dehghan has advised the US to leave the Persian Gulf and not to bother other countries of the region.

'What is the business of US troops in the Persian Gulf? It is better they leave the region and not cause trouble for the countries of the region,' the Minister said.

'Is it logically acceptable to let mindless armed robbers enter your place and lay red carpet for them? It is one example of the modern negligence,' he noted.

As Pravda.Ru reported, after Donald Trump's coming into power, relations between Iran and the US have kept escalating. Trump used to claim that he would not be that kind to this country as his predecessor Barack Obama was.

Also read: Iran humiliates US Navy yet again

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Iran’s military frightens US Navy yet again
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Another Chernobyl may happen in Ukraine
Another Chernobyl may happen in Ukraine
In Ukraine there is a high risk of a disaster which would resemble that at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The case is that nuclear branch of the country is in a dangerous state.
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
Commander of NATO's Armed Forces in Europe, US General Curtis Scaparrotti gave a high assessment to Russia's new military equipment. Caliber systems, for example, can be ground-, air- and sea-based...
Russia amasses tons of gold as defense against US dollar Russia amasses tons of gold as defense against US dollar

Video

Society

Ukraine indignant at 80% of Jews in power
Ukraine indignant at 80% of Jews in power
First photos of Putin s secret limousine unveiled
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled
Ukraine to be severely punished for Eurovision row
Ukraine to be severely punished for Eurovision row
Russian it-girl pushes the envelope in NSFW video
Russian it-girl pushes the envelope in NSFW video
British landlord: ‘No coloured – they smell’
British landlord: ‘No coloured – they smell’
Latvian MP refuses lifts to spite Russia
Latvian MP refuses lifts to spite Russia

Popular photos

World

Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia s relations with the West
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
USA tries to make the world believe that Russia rules America
USA tries to make the world believe that Russia rules America
Tokyo demands right to bomb North Korea
Tokyo demands right to bomb North Korea
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will
China to execute 2,500 returned corrupt officials?
China to execute 2,500 returned corrupt officials?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service