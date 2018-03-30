World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

France to send troops to Syria to support Kurds. How will Turkey respond?

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

France will send its troops to help the Kurdish militia in Syria's Manbij, a representative of the delegation of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF, Arab-Kurdish detachments) in Paris said, Parisen reports.

France to send troops to Syria to support Kurds. How will Turkey respond?. 62247.jpeg
Source: Flickr.com

The SDF delegation has already had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The head of the Fifth Republic does intend to "immediately" send units of special forces of the French army to Manbij. It remains unknown how many French soldiers will go to Syria, but it was said that France would be conducting the operation in coordination with the US military.

Turkey has already demanded the immediate withdrawal of Kurdish self-defense forces from Syria's Manbij. Ankara said that Turkey would conduct a military operation similar to the one conducted in other regions in northern Syria if the requirement is ignored.

Earlier, it was reported that a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that US special forces may turn from allies into targets just because the USA continued supporting the Kurds. The official made the statement at the time when Erdogan was discussing the truce in Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, while there were two weeks left before Erdogan's meeting with Donald Trump.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Syria France war in Syria syrian kurds emmanuel macron
Topical Analytics
Columnists
An Easter lesson for the world
Africa
Memories of Western Sahara
Europe
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Readers' top
The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Russian FM Lavrov: Russia will show tough response to blatant rudeness of the West
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'

How to coexist with those who ceased to exist as a Christian civilisation a long time ago? Pagans have only one way of persuasion - to kill

The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Columnists
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Europe
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Economics
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Columnists
Moral defeat of the West on the day diplomacy died

While the British Press hails a diplomatic triumph for Theresa May, the claim could not be further from the truth: the West, has committed a colossal mistake.

Moral defeat of the West on the day diplomacy died
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Columnists
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Europe
The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'
Politics
Russian FM Lavrov: Russia will show tough response to blatant rudeness of the West
Columnists
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination

For the last two centuries, the world was living under almost complete western domination which culminated in almost absolute American hegemony

Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Russia expels 60 US diplomats and takes other measures against the West
Politics
Russia expels 60 US diplomats and takes other measures against the West
Politics
Russian FM Lavrov: Russia will show tough response to blatant rudeness of the West
Economics
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey An Easter lesson for the world Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Memories of Western Sahara Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
US-Russian brutal ice war to lead nuclear conflict?
Russia expels 60 US diplomats and takes other measures against the West
Russia expels 60 US diplomats and takes other measures against the West
US-Russian brutal ice war to lead nuclear conflict?
Russia expels 60 US diplomats and takes other measures against the West
Does Russia have a plan in case of war with Ukraine?
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Germany thinks Russian Army today is a paper tiger
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Russian Defense Minister unveils a few details about transpolar flights to North America
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
US-Russian brutal ice war to lead nuclear conflict?
Russia to declare Ukraine a pirate state
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Russia to declare Ukraine a pirate state
Sarkozy's crocodile tears (and his last dream is broken)
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed