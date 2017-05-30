Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

Kim Jong-un promises to send 'pack of gifts' to Yankees

30.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Kim Jong-un promises to send 'pack of gifts' to Yankees. 60581.jpeg
AP photo

North Korean top officials have confirmed the information about a new ballistic missile launch. According to KCNA state-run news agency, the missile struck the designated target.

Kim Jong-un, who personally supervised the tests, ordered "to develop powerful strategic weapons based on the achieved progress."

North Korea has already demonstrated the missile in question to the world at the recent military parade in honor of the birthday of Kim Il Sung.

Kim Jong-un made a rather provocative statement by saying that the country was ready to send a  "pack of gifts" to the Yankees in response to provocations from the USA.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the most recent launch of the DPRK, but called on other states to show restraint.

On Monday, May 29, at 5.40 am, North Korea launched a missile that fell within the exclusive economic zone of Japan. The missile did not cause damage to the country. The flight altitude was low. The missile flew for about 400 kilometers.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


North Korea aims missiles at US
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
The commander of Russia's Peter the Great nuclear-powered cruiser had to conduct a non-standard maneuver during the passage of the English Channel
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Specialists denied reports about a flying saucer that had been found in Antarctica. It turned out that the saucer was just a rock
Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth

Video

Society

Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
World s largest spokeless Ferris wheel to be launched in China s city of kites
World's largest spokeless Ferris wheel to be launched in China's city of kites
Social networks make people dumb, study says
Social networks make people dumb, study says
Russian man, lynched by hundreds of Mexicans, accused of murder
Russian man, lynched by hundreds of Mexicans, accused of murder

Popular photos

World

Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
World s most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
World's most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
Trump demonstrates Montenegro s real place at NATO
Trump demonstrates Montenegro's real place at NATO
Ukraine to terminate railway communication with Russia
Ukraine to terminate railway communication with Russia
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service