Cyclist kills careless driver out of road rage

In the Bryansk region of Russia, the police arrested a man suspected of murder. The man killed another person out of road rage. According to the suspect, he was angry with a car driver, who nearly ran him over during a cycling ride.

The crime was committed on October 25, 2017.

"The defendant committed aggressive actions against the victim in a quarrel. The attacker did not know the 35-year-old victim, who subsequently died at hospital because of injuries two days later," officials said.

The cyclist, aged 28, claimed that he was riding a bicycle that day, when a car raced near him, nearly knocking him down. The cyclist did not miss a chance to punish the careless driver for a dangerous maneuver some time later. The attacker may now face a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Pravda.Ru