Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video

A drunk man attacked a correspondent of NTV channel on the air during a report about the professional holiday of Russian airborne troops which is traditionally celebrated on August 2.

The journalist, Nikita Razvozzhayev, was talking about celebrations of the Day of Airborne Forces in Moscow. The shooting took place near a fountain, where paratroopers traditionally like to celebrate their day.

When the journalist was leading the story, an unknown man appeared near him and started saying something about Ukraine and swearing. The journalist told him: "Stop talking, please." The next moment, the unknown man punched the journalist in the face while saying: "You don't talk to me like that, or if you do, you'll get more!"

The TV presenter in the studio stopped the report and apologized to viewers with an expression of awe on her face.

It became known that the unknown man was arrested. He has nothing to do with Airborne Forces. The video of the incident shows the attacker wearing a shirt of Ukrainian organization "Oplot." In Ukraine, this organization is considered a terrorist one. Activists of Oplot became

