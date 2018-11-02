World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Three police officers rape their female colleague, who happens to be big boss daughter

Incidents » Crimes

Officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation went to the republic of Bashkortostan (Bashkiria) to investigate circumstances of the gang rape of a female investigator, which was committed by her colleagues of higher rank. As it was reported, three law-enforcement officers stayed at work one night to have a drink together in the office. The men later invited their female colleague, an investigator, to join them. In the process of the party, the men assaulted and raped the woman. The victim turned out to be a relative of a high-ranking official of the Russian National Guards.

Three police officers rape their female colleague, who happens to be big boss daughter. 63149.jpeg

On October 30, the 23-year-old woman investigator was working late in an office of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city of Ufa, the capital of Bashkiria republic. Three of her colleagues were having a party in another office nearby: 51-year-old lieutenant colonel Eduard Matveev, 50-year-old lieutenant colonel Salavat Galiyev District and 34-year-old major Pavel Yaromchuk.

During the party, the officers decided to ask "a pretty colleague of theirs" to join them. The bravest of the men invited the woman to come to their office to discuss "work moments." The woman could not say no to a colleague of a higher rank. It did not even occur to her that the evening would have such a terrible ending.

Reportedly, the men were gang-raping the woman for hours. Afterwards, the woman filed a report at the Investigative Committee; the rapists were arrested. The woman received medical assistance and currently stays at home. It was later said that the victim is a daughter of the deputy head of the Russian National Guards for the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The rapists turned out to be good employees with a positive work history, all of them have families and practice healthy lifestyles.

The Interior Ministry could not stay aside from the scandal. Irina Volk, an official spokeswoman for the department, told reporters that the perpetrators would be held accountable accordingly and stripped of their titles.

 

 

Europe should be afraid of weak Russia Europe should be afraid of weak Russia
Topics sex crime sex scandal russian police
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
News from the Kremlin
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Americas
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
News All >
Readers' top
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Roscosmos unveils video showing moment of Soyuz-FG booster rocket accident
Car tyre kills unsuspecting woman in Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily

The United States has been preparing for a real war with Russia since the 2000s, and the Americans are switching from theory to practice now

Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Americas
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
News from the Kremlin
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko

Russia imposed economic sanctions against 322 Ukrainian citizens and 68 companies. The Kremlin hopes that the sanctions will help normalise Ukraine's relations with Russia

Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Americas
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Economics
US dollar deposits in Russia in danger
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria

An unexpected format gathered in Istanbul to resolve the issue of a political settlement in Syria. Washington and Tehran did not take part in the summit, but Berlin and Paris decided to participate

Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
News from the Kremlin
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Showbiz
Steven Seagal founds new company in Moscow
Contributor submission World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba? Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia’s gold reserves exceed 2,000 tons for the first time
Putin and Trump will be looking for Xi Jinping in Paris
Man accused of making 26 life-size dolls from dead girls' bodies
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
US dollar deposits in Russia in danger
US dollar deposits in Russia in danger
US dollar deposits in Russia in danger
Woman dies in Moscow shopping mall as she falls off railing and lands on another woman
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Russian film director Gai Germanika's expensive phone stolen during premiere
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.