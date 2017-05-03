Pravda.ru

News » Crimes

Ukrainian smugglers detained on Russian border after chase and fire

03.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Ukrainian smugglers detained on Russian border after chase and fire. Car
Russian FSB photo

Ukrainian smugglers have been detained in the Rostov region. Border guards have terminated a deal worth 1 million roubles after chasing and firing.

The Ukrainians whisked goods across the border and tried to force their way into the Russian territory by two cars - the UAZ Patriot and VAZ-2109. Smugglers were maneuvering in a dangerous way. That is why border guards had to apply weapons after warning shots. The detained were not injured. While one of the criminals' cars bowled over in course of the chase.

As Pravda.Ru reported before, a Ukrainian was detained in Crimea by border patrol, as he was trying to take out more than 20,000 dollars packed in socks.

The 43-year-old resident of Kiev should have declared money after selling a house in Crimea, but decided to save them. As a result he was deprived of both money and his car.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Russia accuses Ukrainian journalist of espionage
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia will be able to give a tough answer to a nuclear strike that the United States may inflict on Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Franz...
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists conducted a study, as a result of which they came to conclusion that the world was standing on the brink of serious danger
War with North Korea: No Joke War with North Korea: No Joke

Video

Society

Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses

Popular photos

World

Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
North Korea supports non-nuclear world and owes USA nothing
North Korea supports non-nuclear world and owes USA nothing
Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law
Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law
Trump wants $1 billion from South Korea for THAAD
Trump wants $1 billion from South Korea for THAAD
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
When is Putin meeting new president of France?
When is Putin meeting new president of France?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service