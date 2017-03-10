Pravda.ru

News » Crimes

Man with an axe attacks passengers on railway station in Dusseldorf

10.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Man with an axe attacks passengers on railway station in Dusseldorf. 59936.jpeg

A man wielding an axe attacked people at a railway station in Dusseldorf, Germany. Five people were injured, the attacker was arrested. According to other media reports, there were more than just one attacker. 

The railway station was immediately cordoned off, the train service was interrupted. 

On February 25, a driver rammed his vehicle into a group of pedestrians in Heidelberg, injuring three. The man attempted to escape from the scene, but was arrested. The police used weapons to neutralise the attacker, he was hospitalised. 

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe was extremely alarmed by Russia's move to permanently deploy Iskander-M missile systems in the Kaliningrad enclave, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said
US to refuse Russian rocket engines? US to refuse Russian rocket engines?

Video

Society

Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Popular photos

World

Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
Ukraine s former PM Yatsenyuk embarrasses himself on BBC
Ukraine's former PM Yatsenyuk embarrasses himself on BBC
US military command admits superiority of Russian nuclear arsenal
US military command admits superiority of Russian nuclear arsenal
Ukrainian radicals agree to trade with Russia
Ukrainian radicals agree to trade with Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service