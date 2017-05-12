Pravda.ru

Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window

A Ukrainian football player is suspected of attempting to kill his girlfriend. According to investigators, the footballer, Dmitry Zaderetsky, pushed the woman out from the window on the ninth floor. The 26-year-old woman, Irina Savchuk, suffered numerous bone fractures; she remains in a critical condition.

Dmitry Zaderetsky is 22 years old. He is a defender of the Ukrainian club "Volyn." As local media reported, there are three versions of what happened. The man threw the woman out of the window deliberately, she tried to kill herself, or she fell our of the window accidentally.

It was said that the football player had problems with alcohol. Zaderetsky explained that he was in the heat of passion the day when the incident occurred.

