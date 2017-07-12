Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs

Source: Fotodom.ru/Kommersant

The Federal Security Bureau (FSB) and the Russian Post cut a large drugs supply channel. FSB officers and postal employees intercepted a parcel from Germany that contained 30 kilos of drugs worth several million rubles, even though the content of the parcel was registered as jigsaw puzzle.

The criminal channel was arranged by residents of Ukraine and the Astrakhan region of Russia, who bribed couriers and mail employees to receive packages without documents. The drug dealers were found and arrested in Moscow.

It was reported that the mail employees who were involved in the drugs supply channel would be fired.

