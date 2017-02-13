Pravda.ru

News » Crimes

Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?

13.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?. 59775.jpeg
AP photo

The body of 51-year-old leader of the Ku Klux Klan Frank Ancona, was found in a river in the US state of Missouri.

The body was found by local fishermen. The last person to have spoken to the KKK leader was his wife. According to the woman, her husband went to work on February 8 and she has not seen him since then.

Frank Ancona's car was reportedly found in a wooded area not far from the site, where his body was found, Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Frank Ancona identified himself as the imperial wizard of the Traditionalist Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

The police believe that circumstances of Frank Ancona's death are suspicious. The cause of his death will be announced after appropriate examination. Reportedly, he died from a gunshot to the head.

Ancona called himself the leader of the Missouri Ku Klux Klan. The organization took an active part in 2014 riots in Ferguson. The Ku Klux Klan took the side of the police and was distributing leaflets with appeals to stop demonstrations.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
Is the United States of America degrading and falling apart? Will Donald Trump be able to stop the collapse of the country? Will his opponents - global financial elites - be able to initiate a civil...
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
The body of 51-year-old leader of the Ku Klux Klan Frank Ancona, was found in a river in the US state of Missouri
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help

Video

Society

First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?

Popular photos

World

The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Trump s perestroika: The making of a super president
Trump's perestroika: The making of a super president
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Estonia warns Russia may attack NATO in 2017
Estonia warns Russia may attack NATO in 2017
Former chief of Ukrainian intelligence tells of large-scale operation against Russia
Former chief of Ukrainian intelligence tells of large-scale operation against Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service