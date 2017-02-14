Pravda.ru

Kim John-un's half-brother killed in Malaysia airport

Kim John-un's half-brother killed in Malaysia airport. 59785.jpeg
AP photo

Kim Jong-un's half-brother was killed in Malaysia, Korean media outlets report. Reportedly, Kim Jong-nam was killed by a female spy. Kim Jong-nam was attacked yesterday at the airport of Kuala Lumpur, Yonhap news agency reports. Afterwards, two women fled the scene in a taxi.

It was also said that the two female attackers could be "agents" associated with North Korea.

Kim Jong-nam had left Korea a long time ago, after the execution of his uncle, and had been residing in Macau ever since, where he had business.

