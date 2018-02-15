Love for guns leads to another school shooting in USA, claims at least 17 lives

Another tragedy in the US has claimed the lives of at least 17 people, and the death toll may climb as some of the wounded remain in serious condition after a school student in Florida opened fire on his classmates.





On Wednesday afternoon, a gunman, wearing a gas mask, opened fire on students at a Parkland high school in Florida. The attacker, who was later identified as Nikolas Cruz, killed 12 inside the school, and then three others outside. Two others died of fatal wounds at hospital. According to local authorities, a total of 50 people were affected as a result of the shooting. The police detained the gunner.

The moment of the shooting was captured on video that was uploaded on the Internet.

Cruz was armed with an assault rifle. The tragedy occurred in Parkland, 60 kilometres from Miami - the city, which in 2017 received the honorary title of "the safest city in the state."

The shooter studied at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but was excluded from it for discipline problems. An acquaintance of his said that he and other students joked that if someone was ever going to arrange the shooting in their school, it would be Cruz.

The gunner was described as a calm, shy and secluded young man, who loved guns.

Also read: Americans, never give up your guns

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru