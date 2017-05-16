Pravda.ru

News » Crimes

Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea

16.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea. 60486.jpeg

Kaspersky Lab's experts found hackers responsible for the cyber attacks that have recently rocked the world. Leading analyst of the company, Alexander Gostev, said that those behind the cyber attacks could be programmers from North Korea.

Gostev said that the group of North Korean hackers known as Lazarus had robbed banks through SWIFT payment system and hacked Sony Pictures in the past.

"The detective story is twisting further - one and the same code has been found at #WannaCry and Trojan viruses from Lazarus," Gostev wrote on his Facebook page.

Noteworthy, former NSA officer Edward Snowden said that the recent cyber attacks were orchestrated by the US National Security Agency. According to him, WannaCry is a modified version of NSA's Eternal Blue malware. The program spreads the virus through file-sharing protocols used for data exchange in corporate networks around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also held US special services accountable for WannaCry virus attacks.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Term of an ultimatum, the Macedonian opposition presented the President of the country Gjorge Ivanov with, expires. He was demanded to give mandate to form government to its leader Zoran Zaev. What...
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump

Video

Society

Poroshenko s wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
Poroshenko's wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
LDPR s second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
LDPR's second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia s deep international isolation
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia's deep international isolation
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger

Popular photos

World

China s new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
Kremlin unveils details about Russian FM Lavrov s visit to Trump s Oval Office
Kremlin unveils details about Russian FM Lavrov's visit to Trump's Oval Office
James Comey has lost the game against Donald Trump
James Comey has lost the game against Donald Trump
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
Russia s FM Lavrov finds many corners in the Oval Office
Russia's FM Lavrov finds many corners in the Oval Office
Joining NATO is unacceptable, Moldovan president says
Joining NATO is unacceptable, Moldovan president says

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service