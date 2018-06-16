Taxi cab rams into pedestrians in Moscow

A taxi cab rammed into pedestrians in the center of Moscow, in the area of Gostiny Dvor, on Ilyinka Street. As many as seven people were injured, but luckily no one was killed. The taxi cab driver was arrested.

The cab swerved into the pedestrian area of Ilyinka Street, where the vehicle hit seven people. It was said that the accident occurred due to driver's inability to steer the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Kyrgyz national Anarbek uulu Chyngyz. His driving license was issued in Kyrgyzstan.