World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Taxi cab rams into pedestrians in Moscow

Hotspots and Incidents » Crimes

A taxi cab rammed into pedestrians in the center of Moscow, in the area of Gostiny Dvor, on Ilyinka Street. As many as seven people were injured, but luckily no one was killed. The taxi cab driver was arrested.

The cab swerved into the pedestrian area of Ilyinka Street, where the vehicle hit seven people. It was said that the accident occurred due to driver's inability to steer the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Kyrgyz national Anarbek uulu Chyngyz. His driving license was issued in Kyrgyzstan.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Moscow car ramming
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
FIFA 2018: Iran, Uruguay and... wow!!
Former USSR
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
Columnists
Livestock should always be on the table whether we eat meat or not
Readers' top
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen
Blackout in Crimea: Entire peninsula left without electricity
Eighteen tons of gold leave USA in 2018
Russians honestly name their prime enemies
World Cup 2018: Major crisis to come out of the blue?
News All >
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
Saudi footballers to be punished for losing World Cup opener to Russia
Russian banks to suffer from major problems during upcoming 5 years
Tragedy on the Volga River: Birthday party ends with 11 drowning
Moscow traffic is to be paralysed during World Cup
Most Russians treat Day of Russia as unimportant holiday
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen

The Germans are enraged after an Iraqi refugee raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl. Many accuse Chancellor Angela Merkel and her open doors policy of the crime

Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen
Blackout in Crimea: Entire peninsula left without electricity
Real life stories
Blackout in Crimea: Entire peninsula left without electricity
Finance
Eighteen tons of gold leave USA in 2018
Real life stories
Russians honestly name their prime enemies
Real life stories
Russians honestly name their prime enemies

The poll showed the growing degree of distrust towards the United States, which, compared with the previous year, grew by 7% and now reaches 78%. Most Russians have also expressed their distrust to the United Kingdom as well - 38%

Russians honestly name their prime enemies
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen
Europe
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen
Americas
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Columnists
The future of oil
Soccer
World Cup fans from all over the world celebrate football and experience misfortunes already

In Moscow, football fans paralyzed many pedestrian streets having arranged mass festivities there. In St. Petersburg, a fan from Morocco was robbed after visiting the festival of FIFA fans

World Cup fans from all over the world celebrate football and experience misfortunes already
FIFA: Russia roars off the starting blocks
Columnists
FIFA: Russia roars off the starting blocks
Americas
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Soccer
Saudi footballers to be punished for losing World Cup opener to Russia
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey FIFA 2018: Iran, Uruguay and... wow!! Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Livestock should always be on the table whether we eat meat or not Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Trump-Kim honeymoon in Singapore may open McDonald's in Pyongyang
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
The future of oil
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
FIFA: Russia roars off the starting blocks
FIFA 2018: Iran, Uruguay and... wow!!
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
Eighteen tons of gold leave USA in 2018
Trump officially starts trade war with China
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
Russians honestly name their prime enemies
The future of oil
The future of oil
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
The future of oil
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed