Businessman and his son brutally murdered in Orenburg

In the city of Orenburg, law-enforcement agencies filed criminal investigation into the murder of a local entrepreneur and his seven-year-old son.

The bodies of the man and his son were found in a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle on Karagandinskaya Street. There were multiple stab wounds on the bodies, police officers said adding that perpetrators had previously tied the victims and set the SUV on fire.

Investigators consider several version of the murder of the 35-year-old entrepreneur and his seven-year-old son. According to the main version, the crime could be connected either with business activities of the victim or personal enmity. It was said that the man was evaluating vehicles damaged in car accidents.

