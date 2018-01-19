Underage student goes on axe attack in Siberian school hacking teacher and children

In a suburb of the city of Ulan-Ude, the capital of Buryatia Republic, Siberia, a ninth-grader attacked students of the seventh grade at School No.5 on Friday morning, January 19. The attacker was armed with an axe. Seven people - a teacher and six students - were injured. The attacker himself, who tried to commit suicide after the crime, was hospitalized.





The teacher suffered an open craniocerebral injury, whereas schoolchildren received stab wounds. The injured students are 13 years of age, they all are from the same class. One of the victims, a girl, had her finger chopped off in the attack. The attacker is 15 years of age, officials said. Two of the victims remain in serious condition.

The ninth-grader supposedly had a conflict with children from his school. After the axe attack, the boy tried to set the school on fire and commit suicide. The fire was extinguished on time, whereas the boy's self-inflicted wounds were not lethal, his life is out of danger.

On January 15, a school student attacked other children and teacher in a stabbing spree in the city of Perm. Fifteen people were injured, some seriously, but luckily no one was killed. The attack was reportedly based on bullying on social networks.

