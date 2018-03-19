Ukrainian pilot suspected of knowing the truth about MH17 disaster 'commits suicide'

Ukrainian pilot Vladislav Voloshin, who was suspected of attacking Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines in 2014, committed suicide.



Malaysian Boeing could be downed by Ukrainian fighter jets

Voloshin died on the way to the hospital. Relatives of the pilot said that the deceased had been in a depressed and alarming state recently. Voloshin shot himself in the head while staying in his apartment with his family.

As for the pilot's connection with the Malaysian Boeing disaster, officials with the Security Bureau of ukraine said that Voloshin had no flights the day when the tragedy occurred.

The relatives of the deceased told local media that Voloshin was serving as the acting director of the Nikolaevsky airport, and the problems associated with the reconstruction of the airport were oppressing him.

Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the President of Russia, a political scientist believes that "it's hard to get rid of the thought that Voloshin could be eliminated as one of the dangerous witnesses who could open the veil of secrecy over the MH17 disaster and thereby strengthen Russia's position." It is absolutely obvious that it was absolutely not advantageous for Russia to shoot down the aircraft, the specialist believes.

"Most likely, this case will withdraw into the shadows. Quite possibly, some other people, who may shed light on this matter, will be "silenced" in one way or another. I think that we will learn the truth about the disaster in a very very long time," the expert said.

Flight MH17 of Malaysian Airlines crashed over the Donbass on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 aboard. Most of the victims - 193 people - were nationals of the Netherlands.

