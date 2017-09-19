McDonald’s employee arrested for licking sleeping woman in her flat

Source: REX

In Moscow, the police detained a man who was suspected of sexually abusing a female Muscovite and stealing her phone and an expensive Swiss watch. The attacker tried to "lick" the victim when she went to bed.

The perpetrator, a 29-year-old native of Dagestan, named only as Magomed, is an employee of McDonald's fast food chain.

The victim, a 27-year-old resident of Moscow, came to police in the morning of September 11. The woman told the police that she came home the day before and went to bed. She woke up at night and realized that there was an unknown man in her apartment.

The invader grabbed the victim by the throat and started strangling her while the woman was still in bed. The man said that his name was Marat and assured the woman that he was not going to cause her any harm. The attacker "committed a violent sexual act on the victim with his tongue" and then stole the woman's mobile phone and a Swiss wristwatch worth 250,000 rubles ($4,170) before leaving the apartment through the front door.

The police found and arrested the alleged perpetrator on September 16.

A similar bizarre incident, in which a male attacker licked his victim, occurred in Moscow on July 16. A migrant from Uzbekistan attacked a 28-year-old woman near a metro station. The woman, named as Natalia, came out of the metro when an unknown man grabbed her from behind by her shoulders. The man turned the woman to his face, kissed her on the lips and licked her neck and chest. Natalia tried to escape, but the man pressed her against the wall and began to feel her buttocks and her crotch. Natalia, who works as a fitness instructor, started screaming, and the attacker ran away. However, CCTV cameras helped to identify and arrest the man.

Pravda.Ru