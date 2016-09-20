Pravda.ru

News » Crimes

Fighter against neo-Nazism in Ukraine shot dead

20.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Fighter against neo-Nazism in Ukraine shot dead. Evgeniy Zhilin
Evgeniy Zhilin

Leader of the Ukrainian Oplot civil society organization Evgeniy Zhilin was killed in the Moscow region. He was known for his criticizing the Euromaidan.

Zhilin was shot yesterday night at the restaurant Gorki-2. A criminal case has been launched. It is supposed that he was killed because of his public and political activity in Ukraine and Russia, criticizing the new Ukrainian authorities and acts regarding the Euromaidan activists, the law-enforcement bodies reported.

The killer came at the restaurant 15 min ahead of his victims and sat at a table nearby. When Zhilin arrived with his friend, he approached them and fired 4-5 shots. Zhilin died immediately. The wounded Andrey Kozyrev is currently at hospital. He is guarded by a special unit of the National Guard.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Ukraine's Maidan turns into medieval battlefield
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Interview: John Kiriakou on US, a Mockery of Democracy
Interview: John Kiriakou on US, a Mockery of Democracy
John Kiriakou, First Amendment Award Prize-Winning author and a former CIA agent who spent two years in prison for blowing the whistle about the Intelligence Agency torture program against prisoners...
New Russia’s weapons leave US behind
New Russia’s weapons leave US behind
Political barometer is falling down. That is why more and more attention is paid to weapons. The military journalist Jacques Borde told Pravda.Ru about the newest weapons of Russia – from laser to...
USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems

Video

Society

Assange ready to surrender to US
Assange ready to surrender to US
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian Bear Hunting !
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian 'Bear Hunting'!
Googling Hillary Clinton
Googling Hillary Clinton
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA

Popular photos

World

USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton s health problems
USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems
US prepares an Islamic army in Kosovo
US prepares an Islamic army in Kosovo
Turkey rescues US special forces from ISIS
Turkey rescues US special forces from ISIS
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
Narva gets ‘Irish scenario’
Narva gets ‘Irish scenario’
China to block UN sanctions against DPRK
China to block UN sanctions against DPRK

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service