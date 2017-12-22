Man dies weird death while wearing virtual reality glasses at home

In Moscow, a man suffered a fatal injury when he stumbled upon a glass table while walking around the apartment in his virtual reality glasses.

The man's body was found in the apartment in the afternoon of December 21, 2017. The man suffered a cut wound to the head. Investigators concluded that the man was walking around the apartment while wearing virtual reality glasses and fell on a glass table. He died as a result of the loss of blood, officials with the Investigative Committee for Moscow said.

Details of the incident are currently being established.

Pravda.Ru