Pravda.ru

News » Crimes

Killed Russian MP Voronenkov wanted to surrender to Russia

23.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Killed Russian MP Voronenkov wanted to surrender to Russia. Voronenkov
mvs.gov.ua photo

Former Russian MP Denis Voronenkov, who was killed today in Kiev, said yesterday that he wanted to return to Russia and surrender to the authorities. This was revealed by a Moscow businessman Otariy Kabahidze, who is recognized as victim in Voronenkov's criminal case.

The entrepreneur claimed that he had a conversation with Voronenkov a day before.

According to him, a stranger was waiting for him near the office, and handed him over a cell phone. Voronenkov 'introduced himself and said that he wanted to come back to Russia and surrender to the authorities. He asked me to connect him with investigator directly and discuss this possibility,' Kabahidze stated.

Meanwhile the killer of Voronenkov has died at the Kiev hospital, covering the traces. It was a 29 y.o. criminal with Ukrainian passport. He was wanted in Kiev because of fictitious entrepreneurship and money laundering.

The Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko though was in time to declare it as 'an act of terrorism from Russia'. So, there is no doubt that investigation will be biased.

Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, commented Pravda.Ru on the issue.

'From the political viewpoint he was hardly interesting for somebody. He really did damage to Russia, but there was no reason to kill him. He did everything he could for his new masters. I believe it was done by either a patriot from some nationalist organizations (there are a lot of such in Kiev now), or it's some kind of a Ukrainian game. I admit that they could do that to compromise Russia. Most probably, these were former accomplices of Voronenkov, who had been in jail before. Some of them provided evidence against him. It might be connected with business.

Russia had no sense to kill him. It would be more reasonable to kill some fled intelligence officers, like Rezun or Kalugin for example, but not Voronenkov, who was no great shakes. He did not know anything special, any secrets. It seems to be a provocation'.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Voronenkov's killing in Kiev
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
The multi-purpose aircraft carrier will have a total displacement of about 95,000 tons. Its length, width and draft will make up 330×42×11 meters. The width of the flight deck will be 85 meters. The...
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
The Syrian army shot down one of four military aircraft of the Israeli Air Force that entered Syrian airspace.
In Ufa, police arrest stubborn 'alien.' Video In Ufa, police arrest stubborn 'alien.' Video

Video

Society

In Ufa, police arrest stubborn alien. Video
In Ufa, police arrest stubborn 'alien.' Video
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant ugly creature
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant 'ugly creature'
Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin
Who is killing the 13-year-olds - for a selfie?
Who is killing the 13-year-olds - for a selfie?

Popular photos

World

Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
EU wants Turkey s Erdogan to be the next Yanukovych
EU wants Turkey's Erdogan to be the next 'Yanukovych'
Donbass repels attack of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kominternovo
Donbass repels attack of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kominternovo

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service