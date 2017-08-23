Pravda.ru

Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead

The Russian ambassador to Sudan was found dead in his house, Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

The information about the death of the diplomat was confirmed at the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We regret to inform that Ambassador of Russia to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinsky, died in Khartoum on August 23. Upon receiving information from the staff of the Russian Embassy in Khartoum, we will inform you about circumstances of the death of our colleague," the message from the foreign ministry said.

It was later reported that the ambassador was found drowned in a pool in his residence. Shirinsky headed Russia's diplomacy in Sudan since 2013.

