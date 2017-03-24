Pravda.ru

News » Crimes

Only 5-year-old girl alive after US airstrike in Mosul

24.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Only 5-year-old girl alive after US airstrike in Mosul. Mosul
AP Photo

Only a 5-year-old girl Havraya has remained alive after the US airstrikes in Mosul. She could not have been delivered to hospital for three days because of fighting. The girl is badly burnt, she is in serious condition.

When a bomb struck the house, three more people were inside, including a mother of the girl. Everyone died.

As the Russian Defence Ministry reported, about 180,000 people are blocked in the Western Mosul. Fighting is going on with appliance of heavy weapons. It is known that the US and its allies actively use aviation, as well as the B-52 strategic bombers. No humanitarian corridors have been created yet.

Another resident of Mosul, mother of a 10-year-old boy, has revealed that as a result of the coalition's airstrike, they lost their house and had to flee. Sniper shelled the family, while the man stepped on a mine. Debris killed their son, the man was wounded.

The number of refugees from Mosul, which has been stormed by coalition troops since October, has exceeded 400,000 people.

Cases of interfaith violence also happen in Mosul - fighters of the Shia groups within the coalition settle accounts with local Sunni population.

The Russian Military Department believes that future offensive against the ISIS 'capital city' Raqqa will also lead to dire consequences for peaceful residents. According to the UN data, after the Kurdish groups shut off Raqqa's land connection with neighbouring regions, significant deficit of goods can be experienced in the city.

There are also water and power supply shortages as a result of air strikes, a bakery and two hospitals, which hosted 4,200 patients a month, were destroyed. The number of closed medical facilities reached 19. Since November 2016 the number of refugees from Raqqa made up 42,000 people. Strikes of the coalition hamper people from moving.

Also read: Western media sidesteps tragedy in Mosul

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


US tells Iraq not to cooperate with Russia
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
The multi-purpose aircraft carrier will have a total displacement of about 95,000 tons. Its length, width and draft will make up 330×42×11 meters. The width of the flight deck will be 85 meters. The...
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force commander, Lieutenant-General Andrey Yudin said that the Russian airspace forces would receive six fifth-generation T-50 fighters
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers

Video

Society

Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Everything you do comes back to you
Everything you do comes back to you
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Who is killing the 13-year-olds - for a selfie?
Who is killing the 13-year-olds - for a selfie?
Iconic Soviet singer says Russia should ignore Eurovision in bandit Ukraine
Iconic Soviet singer says Russia should ignore Eurovision in bandit Ukraine

Popular photos

World

Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
EU wants Turkey s Erdogan to be the next Yanukovych
EU wants Turkey's Erdogan to be the next 'Yanukovych'
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Donbass repels attack of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kominternovo
Donbass repels attack of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kominternovo

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service