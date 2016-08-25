Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

The man, who took several people hostage at an office of Citibank in Moscow on August 24 has been taken for interrogation.



"The FSB took the man for questioning," an official told RIA Novosti.



FSB officers also took the fake bomb that the man was threatening to explode during the attack on the office of the bank. The Federal Security Service will continue investigating the case, the official added.



On Wednesday night, a man threatened to explode a bomb in the office of Citibank on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street 15. The man, about 50-55 years of age, had a box on his neck with wires sticking out of the box.



There man took four people hostage. After negotiations, the man released all the hostages and surrendered to police. The fake bomb contained nothing but salt.



The man was later identified as Aram Petrosyan, an entrepreneur. He told the police that he did not intend to kill anyone, but only wanted to attract attention to the problem of bankruptcy. Before committing the crime, Petrosyan posted a video on YouTube, in which he said that he was ready to violate the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation because of his bankruptcy. "Believe me, I have nothing to lose. All that I had I have already lost," the man said.



In the video, the man also asked President Putin to recognize the notion of bankruptcy as a disease.



Pravda.Ru



Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru



