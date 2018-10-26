Woman wielding kitchen knife attacks children in Chinese kindergarten

A woman armed with a kitchen knife attacked and injured 14 children in a kindergarten in Chongqing, China, Ming Pao news website reports.

The 39-year-old suspect attacked a group of children in a kindergarten on Friday morning, October 26, when the children were returning inside from their morning exercises. Kindergarten employees and security guards managed to stop the woman.

As many as 14 children were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment. Nothing is known about their condition.

An eyewitness said that the woman attacked the children after she had had a fight with her husband. The woman was arrested.

In June of this year, a knife-wielding man attacked children near a school in Shanghai. Two children were killed, another schoolboy and an adult woman were injured in the attack. It was reported that the attacker arrived in Shanghai in June, but could not get a job and wanted to take revenge on society by committing such a crime.

←