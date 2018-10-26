World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Woman wielding kitchen knife attacks children in Chinese kindergarten

Incidents » Crimes

A woman armed with a kitchen knife attacked and injured 14 children in a kindergarten in Chongqing, China, Ming Pao news website reports.

Woman wielding kitchen knife attacks children in Chinese kindergarten. 63116.jpeg

The 39-year-old suspect attacked a group of children in a kindergarten on Friday morning, October 26, when the children were returning inside from their morning exercises. Kindergarten employees  and security guards managed to stop the woman.

As many as 14 children were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment. Nothing is known about their condition.

An eyewitness said that the woman attacked the children after she had had a fight with her husband. The woman was arrested.

In June of this year, a knife-wielding man attacked children near a school in Shanghai. Two children were killed, another schoolboy and an adult woman were injured in the attack. It was reported that the attacker arrived in Shanghai in June, but could not get a job and wanted to take revenge on society by committing such a crime.

Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists

Woman attacks children in China
Topics China knife attack
Comments (3)
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Anomalous phenomena
The robots of sex
News All >
Readers' top
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
The robots of sex
Steven Seagal founds new company in Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier

The accident occurred when the Admiral Kuznetsov was exiting the dock. According to the source, the tanks of the PD-50 dock got filled with water because of blackouts.

Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire

Sensationalism, populism, when politics is entertainment and the people vote for a circus, a clown as the ringmaster. Brazil just made a huge mistake.

Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Europe
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Real life stories
Russian journalist falls out of window and dies in Moscow
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West

The FUKUS Axis France-UK-US turned the country with the highest Human Development Index in Africa into a failed state. Accountability? Are you joking?

Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
European Court of Human Rights prohibits insulting Prophet Muhammad
Real life stories
European Court of Human Rights prohibits insulting Prophet Muhammad
Real life stories
Russian journalist falls out of window and dies in Moscow
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Contributor submission Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo The robots of sex Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Russia's sanctions cause Ukraine to collapse further
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Chinese banks refuse to serve Russian clients
Chinese banks refuse to serve Russian clients
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Is Putin guilty of the Kerch school massacre?
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.