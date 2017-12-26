World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Bus driver, who killed pedestrians in Moscow, suffers brain haemorrhage because of state of shock

Hotspots and Incidents » Crimes

The 59-year-old bus driver, who killed people in a tragic and bizarre accident in Moscow on December 25 by crashing a commuter bus into an underground passage in Moscow, was hospitalised with a brain haemorrhage. His condition remains complicated, and investigators are no longer allowed to interrogate the man.

Bus driver, who killed pedestrians in Moscow, suffers brain haemorrhage because of state of shock. 61743.jpeg
Source: Moscow EMERCOM

It was previously reported that the driver of the bus was in a state of shock after the terrible accident, in which he killed four people, including a child, under the circumstances, the details of which are yet to be established.

The man was hospitalised to the Botkin Hospital, where other victims of the accident are staying. Three others remain at the intensive care unit of the Sklifosofsky Research Institute.

The Investigative Committee will look into every version of the terrible accident, including the driver's version, who said that the bus started moving uncontrollably and he could not stop the vehicle due to the failure of the brakes system.

No traces of the tragedy have been left on the site where the bus crashed into the underground passage one day later. Moscow communal services have replaced the rumpled banisters and tiles overnight. The only thing that reminds of the tragedy is candles and flowers that people bring to the passage in memory of the victims.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Bus rams into people, falls into underground walkway in Moscow
Topics bus Moscow
Topical Analytics
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Americas
Trump's ultimate con
Readers' top
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
Trump's ultimate con
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, has stated loud and clear that Russia annexed Crimea illegally. Whether this was simply a pigfaced lie, the tendency to display insolence, or else the result of sheer ignorance on a level which questions her capacities to hold her position, is what is unclear. So let us set the record straight.

Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Anomalous phenomena
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
News from the Kremlin
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
Columnists
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, has stated loud and clear that Russia annexed Crimea illegally. Whether this was simply a pigfaced lie, the tendency to display insolence, or else the result of sheer ignorance on a level which questions her capacities to hold her position, is what is unclear. So let us set the record straight.

Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Americas
Trump's ultimate con
Politics
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states

The level of civilisation of society can be determined from its attitude to death penalty. This punishment still remains in use in the USA and China

You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
News from the Kremlin
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
Columnists
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Anomalous phenomena
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Aidyn Mehtiyev Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance Aidyn Mehtiyev Alexander Artamonov You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states Alexander Artamonov Contributor submission Trump's ultimate con Contributor submission
Comments
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
US Robert Neller heralds major war with Russia and Pacific countries
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Responding to sanctions: What Russia could do right now
Responding to sanctions: What Russia could do right now
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
United States of Paranoia: Surveillance of Suspects or Gang Stalking Targeted Individuals
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed