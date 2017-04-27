McDonald's restaurant exploded in Grenoble, France

AP photo

An explosion occurred at McDonald's restaurant in Grenoble, France. Most likely, no one was hurt.

The explosion occurred in a restroom of the fast food restaurant. All the visitors were evacuated, the area around the restaurant was cordoned off. Most likely, the explosion was not a terrorist attack.

The situation in France remains tense against the background of the presidential election. It was reported that extremists threatened to conduct terrorist attacks in the country during voting.

