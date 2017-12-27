World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Shooting at Menshevik confectionary in Moscow: Armed businessman kills one

Hotspots and Incidents » Crimes

Moscow law-enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances of the shooting that took place in the south of the city, on the territory of the Menshevik confectionery. Upon preliminary information, the former director of the factory opened fire from a rifle on guards and passersby, killing one and wounding three.

Shooting at Menshevik confectionary in Moscow: Armed businessman kills one. 61749.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

Law-enforcers contacted the attacker over the phone. The former director of the confectionary, Ilya Averyanov, said that he had barricaded himself on the territory of the factory as a result of a forcible takeover of the company by criminal gangs from the Caucasus.

Averyanov also said that the factory had been taken away from him illegally. "I have eight children, I've been fighting for four years, but they falsify documents and snatch away everything," the former director of the factory said.

According to Averyanov, he came to work in the morning of December 27, when armed raiders tried to attack him. "I have a standard weapon, I resorted to self-defence, I shot one, killing him, unfortunately. If I stay alive, I'll fight to the very end. Now they have surrounded me, the special forces surrounded me. Now I will either shoot or surrender,"Averyanov concluded.

A little time later, it was reported that Averyanov took several people hostage on the territory of the company.

It has been confirmed that the shooter killed one man - 31-year-old security guard, who tried to stop the armed attacker. He does not let EMERCOM workers approach the wounded. He also opened fire on passers-by from the window.

Menshevik factory produces cocoa, chocolate and confectionery products. The company has a multimillion-dollar debt to several creditors who are trying to collect debts through the court.

Pravda.Ru 

Topics Moscow
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Readers' top
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Mysteries
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea

A powerful explosion occurred in the sky over the city of Simferopol, the Crimea, on December 26. The origin of the explosion remains unknown

Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Anomalous phenomena
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership

In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over

Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Politics
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership

In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over

Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
News from the Kremlin
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Dmitry Sudakov Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership Contributor submission Aidyn Mehtiyev Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed