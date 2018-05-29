World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack

Hotspots and Incidents » Crimes

A Moscow court chose a preventive punishment for Igor Podporin, who attacked and damaged world-famous painting by Ilya Repin "Ivan the Terrible and his son Ivan" (also known as "Ivan the Terrible killing his son") at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow.

Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack. 62514.jpeg

It is worthy of note that Repin's painting was not insured.

The accused will remain in custody until July 26. He faces up to six years in prison, as well as a fine of up to six million rubles.

The defense requested home arrest for Podporin, since he pleaded guilty and stated that he was not going to hide from the investigation. However, the prosecutor's arguments proved more convincing.

"Podporin's actions aroused wide public condemnation and popular protest," the prosecutor's spokesman said.

It was also reported that Podporin was brought to justice for hooliganism when he lived in Uzbekistan.

On Friday, May 25,  at 8:55 p.m. shortly before the Tretyakov Gallery was going to close, Podporin broke into the already empty hall, grabbed a metal railing and struck Ilya Repin's glazed painting "Ivan the Terrible and his son Ivan" several times leaving deep scratches on the canvas. The man was detained, a criminal case was brought against him. The perpetrator said that he caused damage to the painting because the historical facts displayed on it were wrongful.

The painting was seriously damaged. The canvas was torn in three places in the central part on the figure of the prince. Pieces of broken glass also damaged the antique art frame. The most valuable part of the picture - images of the faces and hands of the Tsar and the Tsarevich - remained intact.

According to rough estimates, the first stage of restoration works may cost up to ten million rubles.

Over a hundred years ago, a vandal attacked the same painting too. In 1913, icon painter and Old Believer Abram Balashov struck the canvas with a knife three times.

Topics Moscow masterpiece ivan the terrible
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Asia
Syria towards the final victory
Europe
Italy: At the mercy of the Stranger
Readers' top
How low will America go?
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
USA trains Syrian militants to kill Russians in Syria
News All >
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Billionaire Roman Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship, becomes Israel's wealthiest man instantly
US warships tickle China's nerves in the Pacific
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Robbie Williams sings for wealthy Russians at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
How low will America go?

One of the slogans hyperbolized by the racist, narcissistic, venal, inept, sociopathic, demagogic fraud who now occupies the White House is "Make America Great Again." One question this slogan fails to answer is "For Who?"

How low will America go?
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Asia
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?

The big option facing Kim Jong-un, Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is whether or not he can trust the West. Is the USA good for its word?

What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
How low will America go?
Columnists
How low will America go?
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Politics
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57

Ankara plans to buy Russian Su-57 fighters instead of American F-35 fighter aircraft, Yeni Safak said with reference to sources

Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Asia
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA trains Syrian militants to kill Russians in Syria
Contributor submission Will Putin's policy of concession succeed? Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Italy: At the mercy of the Stranger Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Putin’s spokesman: Total blockade of Russia impossible
USA wants China to become backward, third world state again
Indian Origin of Egyptian Civilization
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Billionaire Roman Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship, becomes Israel's wealthiest man instantly
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia sells S-400 air defense systems to India for $6 billion
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
US warships tickle China's nerves in the Pacific
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed