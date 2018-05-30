World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Assassination of journalist Arkady Babchenko was staged. He is alive

Hotspots and Incidents » Crimes

Journalist Arkady Babchenko did not die. In the afternoon of May 30, Babchenko appeared before journalists at a press briefing of the Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU). SBU officials also said that a person suspected of preparing the attempted assassination of the journalist was detained.

The organizer of the "assassination" of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko was detained in Kiev a few hours ago, the director of the SBU, Vasily Grytsak said at a press briefing on May 30.

"About three hours ago, we detained the organizer of this crime in the city of Kiev. The person is being interrogated, places of his residence and temporary stay are being searched," Gritsak said.

Earlier, Gritsak said that it was Russian special services that ordered the assassination of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko.

"According to the information obtained by the Security Bureau of Ukraine, Russian special services ordered the assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko. At least, this data is available at the SBU as of today," said Gritsak.

Gritsak also said that the attack against Russian citizen Babchenko was only a part of the operation conducted by Russian special services to physically exterminate citizens of the Russian Federation who were forced to leave the territory of the Russian Federation because of their political beliefs.

Russian special services, Gritsak continued, recruited a Ukrainian citizen to kill Babchenko.

"We have documented that special services of the Russian Federation recruited a Ukrainian citizen - today I will name the initial letter of his surname - "G"- who was asked to find executors of the daring murder for remuneration. Citizen "G" offered a friend of his - a former ATO fighter - a remuneration of 30,000 dollars to commit the terrorist attack - the assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko," said Gritsak.

Arkady Babchenko himself, speaking at the press conference, asked forgiveness from his wife and relatives for not informing them of his participation in the special operation. The journalist said that he learned about the preparation of the assassination attempt a month ago.

In the evening of May 29, it was reported that journalist Arkady Babchenko was killed in his apartment building, when someone fired three bullets in his back.

Topics SBU ukraine russian journalist Russian journalists killed
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Columnists
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Asia
Syria towards the final victory
Readers' top
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Syria towards the final victory
USA trains Syrian militants to kill Russians in Syria
News All >
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Billionaire Roman Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship, becomes Israel's wealthiest man instantly
US warships tickle China's nerves in the Pacific
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Robbie Williams sings for wealthy Russians at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine inherited 19 new strategic Tu-160 bombers, but was expecting to sell them being unable to exploit the aircraft

Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Asia
Syria towards the final victory
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?

The big option facing Kim Jong-un, Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is whether or not he can trust the West. Is the USA good for its word?

What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Columnists
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Politics
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57

Ankara plans to buy Russian Su-57 fighters instead of American F-35 fighter aircraft, Yeni Safak said with reference to sources

Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Russia sells S-400 air defense systems to India for $6 billion
Economics
Russia sells S-400 air defense systems to India for $6 billion
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Asia
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Lyuba Lulko Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Will Putin's policy of concession succeed? Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Italy: At the mercy of the Stranger Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Germany tells Ukraine not to mess with Nord Stream 2
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Assassination of journalist Arkady Babchenko was staged. He is alive
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev. Ukraine immediately blames Russia
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Putin’s spokesman: Total blockade of Russia impossible
Putin’s spokesman: Total blockade of Russia impossible
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev. Ukraine immediately blames Russia
Russian FM says what kind of politics Moscow would like to see from Washington
Russian FM says what kind of politics Moscow would like to see from Washington
Germany tells Ukraine not to mess with Nord Stream 2
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev. Ukraine immediately blames Russia
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
Germany tells Ukraine not to mess with Nord Stream 2
Germany tells Ukraine not to mess with Nord Stream 2
Russian FM says what kind of politics Moscow would like to see from Washington
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev. Ukraine immediately blames Russia
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed