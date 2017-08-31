Pravda.ru

News » Crimes

Cars ram into pedestrians in Moscow and St. Petersburg

31.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Cars ram into pedestrians in Moscow and St. Petersburg. 61176.jpeg
Source: Social networks

A car accident took place on Bolshoi Karetny Street in Moscow on August 30, when the driver of a MAZ truck rammed into a group of pedestrians and then escaped from the crime scene.

Two people were hospitalised as a result of the accident. The driver of the vehicle was arrested soon afterwards. Representatives of law-enforcement agencies said that the accident was not a terrorist attack. It was a car accident, the causes of which will be established as a result of the investigation, they added.

Another similar accident took place in St. Petersburg on Aug 31. Four people suffered injuries when the driver of a Ford Mondeo car failed to steer and swerved onto the sidewalk, on which pedestrians were walking.

The accident occurred on St. Petersburg's iconic Nevsky Prospekt. Four people were hospitalised with injuries of various degree. According to eyewitnesses, the driver was drunk and did not pull over as red lights were on.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Billions and billions for Crimea: Where will they go?
Billions and billions for Crimea: Where will they go?
Russian government allocates an additional amount of 56 billion rubles to fund projects for the construction and reconstruction of highways. Ukraine had not been investing much in the economy of the...
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu failed to convince Russian President Putin of the need "to stop Iran's expansion in the Middle East." Israel is a friendly country for Russia, but it is not up to Tel Aviv to teach...
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine

Video

Society

Adolf Hitler s large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
America s Judases
America's Judases
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions

Popular photos

World

Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
China invites five more countries to join BRICS
China invites five more countries to join BRICS
Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
Russia and China warn against chaos and war on Korean Peninsula
Russia and China warn against 'chaos and war' on Korean Peninsula
Washington wants to hang the burden of Iran on Russia s neck
Washington wants to hang the burden of Iran on Russia's neck
Trump refuses to call Russia an enemy
Trump refuses to call Russia an enemy

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service