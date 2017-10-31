Shooting and truck ramming in Manhattan: 6 killed

About two blocks from the memorial to victims of September 11 attacks, in the financial quarter of Manhattan in New York, a shooting occurred. Six people were reportedly killed, over ten were injured.





The incident occurred at around 15:20 local time. According to numerous eyewitnesses, a truck drove onto a bicycle lane and drove several blocks on it before a man stepped out of the vehicle and opened sporadic fire on people.

According to other sources, the truck rammed into people, and the police killed the driver in the truck. Another man in the truck, who could be an accomplice, was reportedly arrested.

According to a third version, two men stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on people. The police arrived at the crime scene quickly, killed one attacker and arrested the other.

Eyewitnesses say that the truck driver was shouting something, while the people around were running away in different directions screaming "he's got a gun." Other eyewitnesses to the incident say that the truck drove onto a bicycle lane and started crushing people.

Pravda.Ru