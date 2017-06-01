Pravda.ru

Defense Ministry names cause of Tu-154 crash that killed military choir

Spokespeople for the Russian Defense Ministry said that the air crash over the Black Sea that occurred in late 2016, took place because of the spatial orientation disorder of the captain of the aircraft. This is a preliminary cause of the crash of the Tu-154 aircraft that crashed over the Black Sea near the city of Sochi, killing all 92 passengers, including members of Russia's renowned army choir.

The investigation of continues. According to the Defense Ministry, the pilot lost orientation in space and committed errors when piloting the ascending airplane. As a result of the errors, the plane crashed into the sea. There were no violations of refueling rules or any other external factors found. The placement of passengers, cargo and luggage on board was in order.

The Tu-154 aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry went off radar screens at 05:40 on December 25, 20 minutes after departure from Sochi. The aircraft was en route to Syria's Latakia.

There were 92 people on board: eight crew members and 83 passengers, including musicians of the Song and Dance Ensemble named after Alexandrov. The musicians were flying to Syria to congratulate Russian military men in Syria on New Year. In addition, there were nine Russian journalists on board the plane - representatives of "First Channel" and "Zvezda" TV channels.  

Executive Director of Fair Aid Foundation Elizaveta Glinka, also known as Dr. Lisa, was also on board the plane. According to representatives of the foundation, Glinka was accompanying a humanitarian cargo to Tishrin hospital in Latakia, Syria. For many Russians, Elizaveta Glinka has become an incarnation of kindness, compassion and mercy. She had taken active part in many humanitarian missions in the Donbas and Syria.

