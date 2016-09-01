Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video

01.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video. 58763.png
Source: YouTube video screencap

The video showing the explosion of Falcon 9 rocket has appeared on YouTube (posted by US Launch Report agency). The Falcon 9 launch vehicle with an Israeli satellite on board exploded at Cape Canaveral during fueling. The explosion occurred on September 1 on the launch pad in Florida.

The five-minute video shows the rocket emitting smoke. A powerful explosion occurs, sending a pillar of black smoke into the sky, and a new series of explosions follows afterwards. The entire launch pad turns into a giant fireball. 

According to witnesses, the blast wave from the explosion could be felt in the homes located within a few kilometers from the launch pad. No one was hurt as a result of the incident. Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, said that the rocket exploded during fueling. 

"Loss of Falcon vehicle today during propellant fill operation. Originated around upper stage oxygen tank. Cause still unknown. More soon," Musk tweeted. 

Falcon 9 was scheduled for launch on September 3. The booster rocket was supposed to take into orbit an Israeli communications satellite by Spacecom Ltd. The spacecraft was worth $200 million, RBC reports. Facebook was intended to use the Israeli satellite as part of its project Internet.org, to provide Internet access in a number of African countries.

Pravda.Ru 


 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

China gets inside Ukraine’s aircraft industry
China gets inside Ukraine’s aircraft industry
China claimed that it gets the Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya strategic airlift cargo aircraft, as well as all of its technologies, ownership and the only such aircraft in the world itself
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
The video showing the explosion of Falcon 9 rocket has appeared on YouTube
Germany's imperial army to build New German European Order Germany's imperial army to build New German European Order

Video

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Most mysterious seas on the planet
Most mysterious seas on the planet

Popular photos

World

Germany s imperial army to build New German European Order
Germany's imperial army to build New German European Order
UN declares Turkey aggressor
UN declares Turkey aggressor
John McCain readies to become Putin s friend
John McCain readies to become Putin's friend
Invading sovereign states, ignoring UN
Invading sovereign states, ignoring UN
Hillary Clinton may swap White House for prison
Hillary Clinton may swap White House for prison
Ukraine secretly announces 7th large-scale mobilization
Ukraine secretly announces 7th large-scale mobilization

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service