SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video

The video showing the explosion of Falcon 9 rocket has appeared on YouTube (posted by US Launch Report agency). The Falcon 9 launch vehicle with an Israeli satellite on board exploded at Cape Canaveral during fueling. The explosion occurred on September 1 on the launch pad in Florida.

The five-minute video shows the rocket emitting smoke. A powerful explosion occurs, sending a pillar of black smoke into the sky, and a new series of explosions follows afterwards. The entire launch pad turns into a giant fireball.

According to witnesses, the blast wave from the explosion could be felt in the homes located within a few kilometers from the launch pad. No one was hurt as a result of the incident. Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, said that the rocket exploded during fueling.

"Loss of Falcon vehicle today during propellant fill operation. Originated around upper stage oxygen tank. Cause still unknown. More soon," Musk tweeted.

Falcon 9 was scheduled for launch on September 3. The booster rocket was supposed to take into orbit an Israeli communications satellite by Spacecom Ltd. The spacecraft was worth $200 million, RBC reports. Facebook was intended to use the Israeli satellite as part of its project Internet.org, to provide Internet access in a number of African countries.

