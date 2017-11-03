World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Five fishermen drown as they mourned their friends who drowned in the same lake

Hotspots and Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

In Chelyabinsk, rescuers found the body of the fourth victim of five fishermen, who went missing on Argazi water reservoir in the Chelyabinsk region.

In the morning of November 2, five fishermen went missing as they were staying in a boat which capsized about 500 meters from the lakeside. Two police officers were fishing in another boat nearby. The officers saw what happened and rushed to help. They helped the men out of the water and headed shoreward. However, their boat could not stand the weight of seven men in it and capsized too.

Only two men from the first boat survived. Five people, including the two police officers, drowned.

Drones, a Mi-8 helicopter, four diving teams and volunteers took part in the operation to search for the missing fishermen.

Most likely, the tragedy occurred because of violation of elementary safety rules on water. Despite bad weather conditions and the official completion of the navigation season in the Southern Urals, the people went fishing on a boat that was not supposed to be used in such conditions. To crown it all, most of the men did not wear life jackets.

The most tragic aspect to the story is the fact that the men in the boat that capsized first would come to the Argazi water reservoir every year to pay tribute to their friends, who had drowned in the same lake several years ago.

