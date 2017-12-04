Eyewitnesses film twisters in the sea off Sanremo, Italy

In Italy, eyewitnesses videoed several twisters in the sea off the coast of the city of Sanremo.





According to media reports, one of the twisters made a landfall and caused considerable damage to the resort, having broken shop windows, caused damage to cars, houses and electric transmission lines. Three people were hurt.

Sanremo or San Remo sits on the Mediterranean coast of north-western Italy. Founded in Roman times, the city has a population of 57,000. Sanremo is known as a tourist destination on the Italian Riviera and hosts numerous cultural events, such as the Sanremo Music Festival and the Milan-San Remo cycling classic.

