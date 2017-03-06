Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down

The pilot of the MiG-21 aircraft of Syrian Air Force that crashed in Turkey on March 6 said that his jet was shot down. The 56-year-old pilot, Colonel Mehmet Sufhan, currently remains at hospital. He suffered bone fractures and soft tissue injuries during the landing.

According to the pilot, the plane was shot down. The aircraft took off from Latakia to strike terrorist positions in the area of Idlib. It remains unknown who shot down the fighter jet.

The MiG-21 aircraft of Syrian Air Force was shot down in Syria, but the plane crashed on the territory of Turkey, in Hatay province. The pilot ejected. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at first that the MiG-21 was shot down by members of Ahrar al-Sham radical group.

However, according to Al-Masdar website, the MiG-21 was shot down, but crashed as a result of a technical malfunction. Most likely, the incident occurred because of the engine failure.

However, some time later it was confirmed that the plane was shot down.

The pilot was piloting the aircraft alone, he was found some 500 meters from the site, where his parachute was detected.

