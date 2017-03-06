Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down

06.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down. 59901.jpeg

The pilot of the MiG-21 aircraft of Syrian Air Force that crashed in Turkey on March 6 said that his jet was shot down. The 56-year-old pilot, Colonel Mehmet Sufhan, currently remains at hospital. He suffered bone fractures and soft tissue injuries during the landing. 

According to the pilot, the plane was shot down. The aircraft took off from Latakia to strike terrorist positions in the area of Idlib. It remains unknown who shot down the fighter jet.  

The MiG-21 aircraft of Syrian Air Force was shot down in Syria, but the plane crashed on the territory of Turkey, in Hatay province. The pilot ejected. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at first that the MiG-21 was shot down by members of Ahrar al-Sham radical group. 

However, according to Al-Masdar website, the MiG-21 was shot down, but crashed as a result of a technical malfunction. Most likely, the incident occurred because of the engine failure.  

However, some time later it was confirmed that the plane was shot down.  

The pilot was piloting the aircraft alone, he was found some 500 meters from the site, where his parachute was detected. 

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Fulcrum - Mikoyan MiG-29
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber
Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber
Russia's Tupolev design bureau has created a full-size model of the prospective aviation long-range aviation complex, known for the Russian initials as PAK DA
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons

Video

Society

Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport

Popular photos

World

Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons
Petro Poroshenko reportedly readies to flee Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko reportedly readies to flee Ukraine
US Senate admits Putin could take Russia from hell
US Senate admits Putin could take Russia from hell
Donbass imposes trade blockade on Ukraine
Donbass imposes trade blockade on Ukraine
Can Trump slap Iran like a naughty child?
Can Trump slap Iran like a naughty child?
Trump ready to slaughter ‘sacred US cows’
Trump ready to slaughter ‘sacred US cows’

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service