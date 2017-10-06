Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

Train crashes into bus stuck on tracks in Russia, at least 19 killed

06.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Train crashes into bus stuck on tracks in Russia, at least 19 killed. 61414.jpeg
Source: Russian EMERCOM, Vladimir region

A train rammed into a passenger bus, the motor of which died on railway tracks in the Vladimir region of Russia on Friday, October 6. The drivers could not start the engine because of a problem with a battery. Sixteen people, including one child, were killed in the accident, but the bus driver survived. Five people were hospitalized, four of them remain in critical condition.

The Mercedes bus was reportedly carrying 55 citizens of Uzbekistan to Moscow. There were two drivers in the bus, nationals of Kazakhstan, one of them was killed.

"The battery was weak, we wanted to start it up, but it wouldn't," Sarman Nurgali, the driver who survived in the accident said. It was the first time, when the bus, made in 1990, broke, he added.

Representatives of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan said that the bus was registered in Southern Kazakhstan and belonged to an individual entrepreneur.

The accident occurred at 03:29 a.m. in the area of the Pokrov station of the Vladimir region, when a train traveling from St. Petersburg to Nizhny Novgorod crashed into the bus on the railway tracks. The train driver tried to stop the train, although to no avail. The break path of the train was said to be over 700 meters. Thirty-four passengers of the bus survived.

A criminal case was filed into the accident under Part 3 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation "Violation of safety rules for the movement and operation of rail, air, sea and water transport."

According to most recent reports, the death toll from the accident in the Vladimir region has climbed to 19. German Chancellor Angela Merkel presented her condolences to President Putin in connection with the tragedy.

Pravda.Ru


 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Turkish archaeologists unearthed the genuine burial ground of Nicholas - a saint revered by Orthodox and Catholic churches, who lived in the territory of modern-day Turkey. They believe that the real...
US Korea Policy, 'Mutually Assured Madness'
US Korea Policy, 'Mutually Assured Madness'
The propaganda mill and the mainstream media greatly exaggerate the US national security risk to the American people, and it is for their own greedy self-interest to spread panic and paranoia among...
Putin beats Trump in Turkey Putin beats Trump in Turkey

Video

Society

Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Barack Obama not too shy anymore, sports golden Rolex watch
Barack Obama not too shy anymore, sports golden Rolex watch
Catalonia is not Europe
Catalonia is not Europe
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year
Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year
Superstitions of Russian cosmonauts and submariners: Do not hurt the cats
Superstitions of Russian cosmonauts and submariners: Do not hurt the cats

Popular photos

World

Putin beats Trump in Turkey
Putin beats Trump in Turkey
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria
The Kurds deserve their independence like no one else
The Kurds deserve their independence like no one else
Madrid, shame on you!
Madrid, shame on you!
Catalonia: Europe s Crimea
Catalonia: Europe's Crimea

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service