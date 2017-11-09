Apartment building collapses in Izhevsk

A nine-storeyed apartment building collapsed partially in the city of Izhevsk. An explosion of natural gas in one of the apartments caused a part of the building to collapse.





According to most recent information, at least three people were killed, but the death toll is expected to rise as there may be other victims buried under the rubble.

The explosion demolished 32 apartments. There was a children's educational center on the ground floor of the building. For the time being, it remains unknown whether there were any people inside the center at the moment when the explosion occurred.

Pravda.Ru