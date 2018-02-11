World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff

Hotspots and Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

An-148 passenger jetliner crashed near Moscow, in the Ramensky district. There were more than 70 people on board the airliner. Rescuers have already found the crash site.

Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff. 61964.jpeg

The Antonov 148 jetliner of Saratov Airlines crashed in the vicinity of the village of Argunovo near Moscow. The crashed aircraft was found during the search and rescue operation from the air, RIA Novosti reports.

The wreckage of aircraft was found in a field near the village. There were 65 passengers and six members of the crew on board.

The An-148, Flight 6W703 of Saratov Airlines stopped transmitting signals about its whereabouts in the area of Argunovo village, where the crash presumably occurred.

It was said that the aircraft crashed after it took off from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport. A source at Russia's EMERCOM told Interfax that there were no chances for anyone to survive the crash.

The An-148 is a Ukrainian-made short-haul narrow-body passenger aircraft developed by Antonov Design Bureau. The aircraft is designed to carry up to 80 passengers for a distance of up to 4,400 km.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Moscow antonov plane crash
In Krasnoyarsk, a woman won 20,000 rubles in a court action for false accusations and criminal responsibility for "insulting the feelings of believers."

Hardly had we declared victory over the Islamic State in Syria, the Americans immediately declared that it was their victory, and then they struck the Russian Su-25 aircraft

The Russian tricolour appeared in the hands of a Korean couple in the stands during the short program of men's single

