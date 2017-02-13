Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

USA's highest dam to cause 30ft wall of water to fall on Oroville

13.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 

Oroville, the highest dam in the United States of America, remains under the threat of destruction. The imminent collapse of the dam has triggered massive evacuation of nearly 180,000 and counting residents.

Heavy rains and snowfalls have raised water level in local rivers. The dam suffered from erosion, while the urgent spill of water has led to further damage.

Representatives of local authorities said that erosion of the emergency spillway may cause the "uncontrolled spill of water from Lake Oroville." To avoid the disaster, the water discharge was enhanced to 2,800 cubic meters per minute.

Despite the threat of destruction, there are chances to restore the dam and prevent a disaster.

"Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered," the Butte County sheriff said in a statement posted on social media. "Once you have damage to a structure like that it's catastrophic," acting Water Resources director Bill Croyle told reporters.

The damaged spillway could cause a 30-foot wall of water to fall on Oroville, north of the state capital Sacramento. Evacuation orders remained in place for some 188,000 people in Oroville, Yuba County, Butte County, Marysville and nearby communities.

Pravda.Ru
Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
Is the United States of America degrading and falling apart? Will Donald Trump be able to stop the collapse of the country? Will his opponents - global financial elites - be able to initiate a civil...
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
The body of 51-year-old leader of the Ku Klux Klan Frank Ancona, was found in a river in the US state of Missouri
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help

Video

Society

First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?

Popular photos

World

The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Trump s perestroika: The making of a super president
Trump's perestroika: The making of a super president
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Estonia warns Russia may attack NATO in 2017
Estonia warns Russia may attack NATO in 2017
Former chief of Ukrainian intelligence tells of large-scale operation against Russia
Former chief of Ukrainian intelligence tells of large-scale operation against Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service