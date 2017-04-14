Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war

Russian nuclear scientists have claimed that in case of a negative scenario, radioactive pollution will threaten the Korean peninsula, China and Japan.

Experts have got interested in potential risks connected with possible preventive strike of the US against North Korea.

According to Leonid Bolshov, Director of the Institute of the Nuclear Safety Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, they have analyzed all the possible risks to figure out threat for our territory.

Under negative development of events, the radioactive cloud will not reach Russia. The case is that in spring wind from China and Gobi desert blows to the Pacific Ocean. Thus, radioactive precipitations will fall not in the Russian Far East, but the Pacific Ocean.

