Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada

15.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada. 61282.jpeg

The aircraft that crashed a few days ago in Nevada, could be a Soviet-made Su-27 fighter jet, US-based Popular Mechanics magazine said. The incident occurred on September 5, but no details were reported.

According to the official press release from USAF Nellis base in Nevada, pilot Eric Schultz was killed as a result of the crash of the military aircraft about 160 km to the north-west from the base. The type of the aircraft was not specified.

Nellis airbase is known for its research center that was established there during the times of the Cold War to study the weapons of the potential enemy of the United States - the USSR. According to the magazine, Schulz was the commander of the squadron of the US Air Force engaged in testing foreign-made military aircraft. The squadron, among other aircraft, possesses Su-27 fighters that the US supposedly obtained through third countries.

Most likely, the killed pilot was piloting a foreign aircraft, which explains why the authorities do not disclose the type of the crashed aircraft.

Interestingly, the crash site is located in the vicinity of so-called Area 51, a subdivision of Edwards airbase, where new secret aircraft are developed. The fact that the press service of Nellis airbase, from where the crashed plane took off, reported the incident, but refused to clarify the model, made many wonder what kind of aircraft it was, and whether the US develops a new type of aircraft classified from the public.

Pravda.Ru

 

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Israel will do everything possible to prevent the creation of a Shiite corridor between Iran and Syria, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said. To give some weight to the warning, Israel...
Russia to deprive US diplomats of most privileges
Russia to deprive US diplomats of most privileges
The Russian authorities may deprive US diplomats of a possibility to park their vehicles on specially designated places in Moscow and other cities of Russia. Interestingly, there is no such...
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist

Video

Society

German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten
Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten

Popular photos

World

Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist
Where is God when exceptional America needs him?
Where is God when exceptional America needs him?
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Saakashvili may eat another tie, this time for Ukraine
Saakashvili may eat another tie, this time for Ukraine
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service