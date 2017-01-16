Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video

AP photo

A cargo Boeing 747 aircraft of a Turkish airline crashed 1.5 kilometers from the runway of Manas international airport in Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Dzhunushaliev, who visited the crash site, said that the plane missed the runway and attempted to go around.

It still remains unknown what caused the Boeing to miss the runway, the official said.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan, the Boeing 747 of Turkish Airlines was flying from Hong Kong to Bishkek. The aircraft crashed near the airport of the Kyrgyz capital on Monday morning at 4.31 a.m. MSK.

The plane crashed on a suburban settlement near Bishkek. As many as 32 cottages were destroyed. At least 37 local villagers were killed, including six children and four crew members. Many were hospitalized in serious condition with a various degree of injuries and burns.

The pilot of the cargo Boeing 747-400 was killed on the crash site. The number of victims may increase as rescuers continue to search through debris and rubble.

