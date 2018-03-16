Georgia ski lift turns into meat grinder: At least 8 injured

A terrible accident occurred on a ski lift in Gudauri, Georgia when a malfunctioning elevator accelerated to a high speed and started crushing passengers.





Many passengers of the chairlift have suffered various injuries. Those who risked jumping off the elevator, injured their legs. However, those descending to the foot of the mountain have suffered much more serious injuries, because they would be crushed into piled up metal seats.

According to eyewitnesses, the cableway could be stopped only a minute or two later. Rescuers arrived in seven minutes while eyewitnesses were doing their best to help the injured.

It was said that the accident occurred because of the negligence of chairlift workers, who caused the cable monarchism to malfunction and start working in the opposite direction. It was also said that the mechanism turned into a meat grinder as a result of power outage.

Eight people were taken to the hospital as a result of the accident. One of the injured is a pregnant woman, but she only complains of pain in the back. All the victims are conscious, their lives are out of danger.

