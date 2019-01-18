World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Two Su-34 fighters touch wings in midair and crash into the sea in Russia's Far East

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

Rescuers found the pilot of one of the two Su-34 fighters that had collided in midair in the Far East on January 18.

Two Su-34 fighters touch wings in midair and crash into the sea in Russia's Far East. 63348.jpeg

"The pilot was found on the life raft in the course of the rescue operation. He was lifted to the Mi-8 rescue helicopter safely," officials with the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The rescue operation takes place in severe weather conditions with squally winds and storm of force 4, officials added. Six ships and a Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft were sent to the area of search.

Two Su-34 aircraft touched wings and crashed into the sea during a scheduled flight. The pilots of the bombers ejected. It was later specified that one fighter jet crashed into the sea, while the fate of the other one remains unknown. Most likely, the pilots miscalculate the safe distance between the aircraft. Su-34 flights throughout Russia have been suspended.

The incident occurred during a scheduled training flight over the Sea of Japan, 35 km from the coast, during manoeuvring exercises. The two aircraft were on a mission without ammunition, Defence Ministry officials said.

China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
Topics su-34 sukhoi sukhoi plane crash russian pilot russian air force far east of russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
Columnists
The WSJ on US War Plans Against Iran
Columnists
Global Wars and Peace: Insanity against Humanity: What is Next?
News All >
Readers' top
The WSJ on US War Plans Against Iran
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
UK Parliament Rejects Theresa May's No-Brexit/Brexit Deal
Terrorists claim responsibility for Magnitogorsk apartment building explosion
Two Su-34 fighters touch wings in midair and crash into the sea in Russia's Far East
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
US Economic War on China

China poses an existential threat to US global economic dominance, including the advancement of its Indo-Pacific military footprint.

US Economic War on China
US Plotting Coups in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua?
World
US Plotting Coups in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua?
Columnists
The WSJ on US War Plans Against Iran
Columnists
Global Wars and Peace: Insanity against Humanity: What is Next?
Americas
US Economic War on China

China poses an existential threat to US global economic dominance, including the advancement of its Indo-Pacific military footprint.

US Economic War on China
US Plotting Coups in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua?
World
US Plotting Coups in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua?
Columnists
The WSJ on US War Plans Against Iran
World
Grim Middle East Reality
World
US Plotting Coups in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua?

The US wants all nations worldwide colonized, their resources looted, their people exploited as serfs, including ordinary Americans.

US Plotting Coups in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua?
US Economic War on China
Americas
US Economic War on China
Columnists
Global Wars and Peace: Insanity against Humanity: What is Next?
World
UK Parliament Rejects Theresa May's No-Brexit/Brexit Deal
Contributor submission China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Brexit: Time for the British Parliament to practise Democracy Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko The Russians will soon wake up to lose two Kuril Islands to Japan Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia's 2018: Confidence in Putin gone
Israel Seeks Compensation Related to Stealing Historic Palestine
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
US Plotting Coups in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua?
Russia's 2018: Confidence in Putin gone
Russia's 2018: Confidence in Putin gone
Russia's 2018: Confidence in Putin gone
The Documented Ancient Construction Method of The Great Pyramid
The WSJ on US War Plans Against Iran
Israeli Home Demolitions: Ethnic Cleansing, State Terror, and Collective Punishment
US Plotting Coups in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua?
The WSJ on US War Plans Against Iran
The WSJ on US War Plans Against Iran
Hysterical Media Promoted Fake News About Russia
Hysterical Media Promoted Fake News About Russia
UK Parliament Rejects Theresa May's No-Brexit/Brexit Deal
The WSJ on US War Plans Against Iran
The WSJ on US War Plans Against Iran
Brexit: Time for the British Parliament to practise Democracy
The WSJ on US War Plans Against Iran
Brexit: Time for the British Parliament to practise Democracy
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.