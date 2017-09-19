Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

Hurricane Maria grows to Category 5, moves to Caribbean Islands

19.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Hurricane Maria grows to Category 5, moves to Caribbean Islands. 61293.jpeg
Source: REX/Shutterstock

Hurricane Maria, raging in the Atlantic, has increased its power to the highest fifth category on Saffir-Simpson scale, the US National Hurricane Center said. The hurricane is expected to hit Caribbean Sea islands first, where residents have been warned about inevitable dangerous consequences of the looming disaster. It is worthy of note that meteorologists considered Maria a fourth category hurricane just a few hours ago.

The maximum wind speed of Hurricane Maria is about 260 kilometers per hour (160 miles per hour) or about 70 meters per second. NHC representatives believe that Maria may become even more powerful.

According to meteorologists, Maria will batter northeast Caribbean islands in the next few hours. A higher level of danger has been declared in Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saint Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat.

On Tuesday, Maria will reach the Virgin Islands and the US-controlled island of Puerto Rico that has recently experienced the destructive power of Hurricane Irma. Puerto Rican authorities have already introduced a state of emergency and announced evacuation of citizens.

On the island of Martinique, a purple level of meteorological alert was announced, which designates inevitable appearance of an extremely dangerous situation. The population of Martinique was called to look for shelter immediately.

The hurricane season in the Atlantic usually lasts for six months - from June 1 to November 30. The previous hurricane - Irma - raged in the Caribbean about a week ago. According to most recent reports, Irma has killed at least 22 people in the region and destroyed more than 90 percent of constructions on some of the islands before moving to the East Coast of the United States.

Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Caribbean faces worst hurricane season in history?
Caribbean faces worst hurricane season in history?
Two weeks after the Mother of All Storms, Irma, devastated the Caribbean with 295 km/h winds, causing nearly sixty-five billion dollars of damage, killing 84 people and leaving varying degrees of...
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Capitalism lacks respect for nature. People want to live to fulfill their desires rather than live to fulfill their needs. Oil companies will not allow us to come up with an alternate source of energy...
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada

Video

Society

Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
Europa: Zenit scores five away goals
Europa: Zenit scores five away goals

Popular photos

World

Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia s help
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help
Where is God when exceptional America needs him?
Where is God when exceptional America needs him?
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service